Analysts Anticipate Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nesco’s earnings. Nesco reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 466.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Nesco will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.41) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nesco.

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $69.26 million for the quarter.

NSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nesco in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in shares of Nesco in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nesco in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Nesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Nesco during the 4th quarter valued at $553,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSCO stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $404.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 0.23. Nesco has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $8.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71.

About Nesco

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

