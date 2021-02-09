Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Kingfisher Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.5% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.61.

AAPL stock opened at $136.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

