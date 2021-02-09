Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 14,463 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,463 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 11.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,227,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,551,000 after buying an additional 1,716,070 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,259,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,597,000 after buying an additional 339,280 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,865,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,494,000 after purchasing an additional 104,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,011,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,514,000 after purchasing an additional 37,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,871,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,570,000 after acquiring an additional 434,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox stock opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.63, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $25.70.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $187,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $36,199.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,911 shares of company stock valued at $940,024. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

