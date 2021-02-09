Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,769 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 182.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 376.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $68.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.48. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

FANG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.81.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

