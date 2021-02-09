Arizona State Retirement System Sells 991 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $3,412,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9,855.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 60,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 60,116 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $948,000. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $88.41 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $91.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.51. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -105.25 and a beta of 1.62.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.43.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 38,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $2,670,964.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,521,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,139,002.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James C. Hamilton sold 19,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.53, for a total value of $1,405,268.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,417,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,414 shares of company stock worth $14,026,606 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

