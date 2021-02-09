Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,507,000 after purchasing an additional 120,934 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,420 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,056,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,650,000 after purchasing an additional 435,412 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,551,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,100,000 after purchasing an additional 229,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,091,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,377,000 after purchasing an additional 703,868 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $148.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $156.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.83.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

TT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,155 shares in the company, valued at $18,180,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 253,029 shares of company stock valued at $36,675,406. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

