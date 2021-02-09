Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,320 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Autodesk worth $42,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,089 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,484 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,992,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,586 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.67.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $302.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.58 billion, a PE ratio of 157.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

