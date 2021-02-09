Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Increases Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.7% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $235.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 105.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.68. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $105.11 and a twelve month high of $262.77.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Universal Display from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.88.

In other Universal Display news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

