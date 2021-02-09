Barclays Initiates Coverage on Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $73.00 price objective on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Sunday. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.38.

Shares of POSH opened at $69.01 on Monday. Poshmark has a 52-week low of $66.10 and a 52-week high of $104.98.

Poshmark, Inc owns and operates a social marketplace to buy and sell lifestyle products in the United States and Canada. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, and beauty products, as well as accessories. As of September 30, 2020, it had 31.7 million active users, 6.2 million active buyers, and 4.5 million active sellers.

