Barry J. Simon Sells 22,100 Shares of NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) Stock

NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) insider Barry J. Simon sold 22,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $510,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,192,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,718,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:NK opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. NantKwest, Inc. has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $27.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 2.61.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NantKwest in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in NantKwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NantKwest during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in NantKwest by 522.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in NantKwest during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NantKwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NantKwest Company Profile

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

