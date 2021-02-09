Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,839 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $28.89.

In related news, insider William D. Humphries sold 21,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $425,146.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,642,848.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider William D. Humphries sold 114,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $2,266,272.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 349,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,936,418.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,376 shares of company stock worth $2,959,624. 12.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.21.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

