Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.70 to $6.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bear Creek Mining in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCEKF opened at $2.23 on Monday. Bear Creek Mining has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.39.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

