Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Stock Position Boosted by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 209.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 63,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,754,000 after buying an additional 42,697 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,191,000 after buying an additional 31,795 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total value of $217,170.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,478.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.17.

Shares of BIO opened at $628.68 on Tuesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $309.38 and a one year high of $648.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $592.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $554.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.83.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

