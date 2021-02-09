Bodycote plc (BOY.L) (LON:BOY) Price Target Raised to GBX 650

Bodycote plc (BOY.L) (LON:BOY) had its price target increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 635 ($8.30) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on Bodycote plc (BOY.L) from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 715 ($9.34) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bodycote plc (BOY.L) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 656.36 ($8.58).

Shares of BOY opened at GBX 729 ($9.52) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.83, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 735.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 668.27. The company has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 31.22. Bodycote plc has a one year low of GBX 378.40 ($4.94) and a one year high of GBX 911 ($11.90).

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

