boohoo group plc (BOO.L) (LON:BOO) PT Raised to GBX 530

boohoo group plc (BOO.L) (LON:BOO) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 530 ($6.92) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.30% from the stock’s current price.

BOO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on boohoo group plc (BOO.L) from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 415.38 ($5.43).

LON BOO opened at GBX 355 ($4.64) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.11. boohoo group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 133.10 ($1.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 433.50 ($5.66). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 344.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 312.35.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

