BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 673,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.40% of Univar Solutions worth $12,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 56.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 76,161 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 17.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 4.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 22.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

UNVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Univar Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.30.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.84, a PEG ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.31. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $23.02.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

