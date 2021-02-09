BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $14.12 Million Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cable One were worth $14,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Permit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the third quarter worth $43,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Cable One by 23.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

CABO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,930.00.

In other Cable One news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total value of $56,983.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378 shares in the company, valued at $797,769. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,894.37, for a total value of $568,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,453,663.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,272 shares of company stock worth $4,429,385 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CABO opened at $2,064.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,031.39 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,096.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,940.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.90%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.