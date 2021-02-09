BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $13,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,397 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 151,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,955,000 after purchasing an additional 85,436 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 602,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

In related news, SVP Thomas A. Flohn sold 5,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $610,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $748,732.82. Insiders sold a total of 20,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,481 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on LECO shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $116.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $125.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.40 and a 200 day moving average of $105.92.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.