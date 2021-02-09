BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,116 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.07% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $14,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,940,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,907,816,000 after acquiring an additional 267,185 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 659,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,248,000 after acquiring an additional 172,414 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 414,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $117,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 371,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,055,000 after acquiring an additional 25,746 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 316,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WST opened at $294.46 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $124.53 and a one year high of $312.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $293.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.69, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

