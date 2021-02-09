Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Brookfield Business Partners in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 7th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.94 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

