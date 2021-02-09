Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Stock Position Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $263.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $271.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.48 and a beta of 0.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 15,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.23, for a total value of $3,423,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 58,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,399,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total transaction of $2,736,073.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,032,376.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,724. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.