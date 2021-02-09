Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

CNTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Centogene in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CNTG opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of -2.25. Centogene has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.50.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $42.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.77 million. Analysts anticipate that Centogene will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Centogene by 103.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Centogene by 103.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Centogene by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Centogene by 109.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Centogene by 20.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

