Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Stock Holdings Lifted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Chegg worth $13,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 346,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,335,000 after acquiring an additional 67,796 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter worth about $612,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter worth about $1,296,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Chegg alerts:

NYSE:CHGG opened at $102.00 on Tuesday. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $105.12. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.38 and a 200-day moving average of $80.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -510.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHGG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chegg has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

In other Chegg news, VP Robin Tomasello sold 32,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $2,287,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $1,977,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,971,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,240,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 202,058 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,618. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.