Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Position Raised by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,640 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $104.09 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $69.47 and a 52 week high of $111.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.50.

CPK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.20.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total value of $282,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.