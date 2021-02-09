Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) CEO Timothy C. Wentworth Sells 5,144 Shares of Stock

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $1,054,417.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,701,401. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $206.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.66. The company has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $230.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 76.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

