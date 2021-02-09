Comerica Bank Buys 4,359 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 21.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,756,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,443,000 after acquiring an additional 834,150 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at $1,423,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 88,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DAL. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $43.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $59.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.88 and a 200-day moving average of $34.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

