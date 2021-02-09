Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,729 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $5,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RGA. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth $45,543,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth $31,816,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 765,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,877,000 after purchasing an additional 248,138 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 319,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,434,000 after purchasing an additional 84,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 167,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 78,461 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RGA opened at $112.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.37. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $155.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.60). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.88.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

