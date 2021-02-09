Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,763 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 957.9% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $154.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.34 and its 200 day moving average is $139.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $168.24.

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

