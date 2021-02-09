Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $738,000. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 59,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,020,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.24.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $181.57 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $189.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.74. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total transaction of $2,191,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.68, for a total transaction of $253,020.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,492.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,382 shares of company stock valued at $7,115,223. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

