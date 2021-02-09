Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 20.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 35.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the third quarter valued at about $878,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Y opened at $604.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $599.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $569.46. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $426.87 and a 12-month high of $847.95.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $785.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

