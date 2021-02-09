Comerica Bank Raises Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $5,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 11,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 17,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 8.3% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

Shares of FAF opened at $55.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.61. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

