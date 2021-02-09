Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,163 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.17% of LivaNova worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in LivaNova by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LIVN stock opened at $70.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 0.80. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $77.29.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on LivaNova from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on LivaNova from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.