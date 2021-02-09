Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Stock Position Lowered by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,624 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.10% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 241.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,274,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,326,000 after buying an additional 1,609,208 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 410,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 28,303 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 349,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.23.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 6,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $180,899.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at $589,721.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $53,660.00. Insiders acquired 2,227 shares of company stock worth $56,860 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OFC opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $30.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.27.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.19%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

