Craig Hallum Boosts United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $25.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price upped by Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on UPS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $157.91.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $163.45 on Monday. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $178.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,900,420,000 after purchasing an additional 549,201 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,739 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 17.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,599,000 after purchasing an additional 708,377 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,218,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,713,000 after purchasing an additional 181,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,706,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,395,000 after purchasing an additional 92,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

