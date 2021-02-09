Creative Planning Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Creative Planning reduced its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,784 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 350.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 81,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,096,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,220,000 after acquiring an additional 66,411 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 65,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,987,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,021,000 after purchasing an additional 149,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $32.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.99%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

