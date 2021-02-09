Creative Planning Lowers Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Creative Planning decreased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 66.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,099,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 73,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,524,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSI opened at $182.54 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.77 and a 1 year high of $187.49. The company has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.63.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,079,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSI. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. MKM Partners raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.60.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

