Cree (CREE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cree (NASDAQ: CREE):

2/3/2021 – Cree was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $122.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cree's fiscal Q2 results reflected gains from incremental adoption of SiC products in new applications and synergies from partnership with Arrow Electronics. Moreover, divestiture of Cree's LED Products business unit to SMART Global is projected to aid it to support the industry’s transition from silicon to silicon carbide (SiC), which is gaining ground. Further, strength witnessed in power applications, RF (radio frequency) devices, reviving automotive sector, and gains from 5G transition, hold promise. Notably, shares of Cree have outperformed the industry in the past one year. However, weak demand and headwinds from lower utilization in materials business remain concerns. Reduction in factory efficiency on account of safety measures is likely to weigh on margins. Also, the company provided bleak guidance for fiscal third quarter.”

1/28/2021 – Cree had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Cree was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/28/2021 – Cree had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $80.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Cree had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $65.00 to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Cree had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $100.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Cree had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $71.00 to $125.00.

1/5/2021 – Cree was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $98.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/29/2020 – Cree had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $67.00 to $77.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CREE opened at $123.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.68 and a beta of 1.43. Cree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $126.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.67 and a 200-day moving average of $81.57.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. Cree’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $282,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,530.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,448 shares in the company, valued at $6,366,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,959 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cree by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 828,228 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $87,709,000 after buying an additional 482,845 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,423,376 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $90,726,000 after acquiring an additional 157,989 shares in the last quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund purchased a new stake in Cree during the 4th quarter worth $14,966,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Cree by 302.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 158,431 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 119,040 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cree in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,485,000.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

