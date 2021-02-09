Critical Analysis: The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) versus Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) and The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bank of Montreal and The Freedom Bank of Virginia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Montreal 1 6 2 0 2.11 The Freedom Bank of Virginia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus target price of $83.25, indicating a potential upside of 8.41%. Given Bank of Montreal’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of Montreal is more favorable than The Freedom Bank of Virginia.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bank of Montreal and The Freedom Bank of Virginia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Montreal $25.68 billion 1.93 $3.79 billion $5.73 13.40 The Freedom Bank of Virginia $25.57 million 2.56 $190,000.00 N/A N/A

Bank of Montreal has higher revenue and earnings than The Freedom Bank of Virginia.

Volatility & Risk

Bank of Montreal has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Freedom Bank of Virginia has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.2% of Bank of Montreal shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Bank of Montreal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Montreal and The Freedom Bank of Virginia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Montreal 14.82% 10.69% 0.55% The Freedom Bank of Virginia N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bank of Montreal beats The Freedom Bank of Virginia on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers. It also offers investment and wealth advisory services; digital investing services; financial services and solutions; and investment management, and trust and custody services to institutional, retail, and high net worth investors. In addition, the company provides life insurance, accident and sickness insurance, and annuity products; creditor and travel insurance to bank customers; and reinsurance solutions. Further, it offers client's debt and equity capital-raising services, as well as loan origination and syndication, balance sheet management, and treasury management; strategic advice on mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, and recapitalizations, as well as valuation and fairness opinions; and trade finance, risk mitigation, and other operating services. Additionally, the company provides research and access to markets for institutional, corporate, and retail clients; trading solutions that include debt, foreign exchange, interest rate, credit, equity, securitization and commodities; new product development and origination services, as well as risk management advice and services to hedge against fluctuations; and funding and liquidity management services to its clients. It operates through approximately 1,400 bank branches and 4,800 automated banking machines in Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About The Freedom Bank of Virginia

The Freedom Bank of Virginia provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include consumer installment loans, home equity loans, and mortgages for purchasing homes or refinancing existing mortgages; and Business Term Loans, Commercial Line of Credit, commercial real estate mortgages, and small business administration loans. The company also provides credit cards; and treasury management, online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, ACH, wire transfers, merchant, and online and mobile banking services. The company operates through a network of branch offices located in Vienna, Fairfax, Chantilly, and Reston, Virginia. The Freedom Bank of Virginia is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.