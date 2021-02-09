CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $11,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CSX by 521.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,299,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,160 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CSX during the third quarter valued at $140,216,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in CSX by 19,862.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 837,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,034,000 after buying an additional 833,641 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE raised its position in CSX by 396.9% during the third quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 829,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,395,000 after buying an additional 662,234 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the third quarter valued at $46,615,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $87.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.23. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $97.54. The company has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.