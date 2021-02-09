Cwm LLC Cuts Stock Position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 99.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,296 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter worth $65,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1,625.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 585.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $51.14 on Tuesday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.21 and a 52-week high of $55.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.51 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.53 and its 200 day moving average is $45.99.

In related news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 7,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $368,772.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,239,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $193,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,806.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,985 shares of company stock worth $897,823. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

