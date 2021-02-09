Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 7,267 Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 68.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Natus Medical worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Natus Medical by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Natus Medical by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 153,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NTUS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $32.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average of $20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.81 million, a PE ratio of -48.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Natus Medical Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

