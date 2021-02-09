Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

DT stock opened at $56.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $56.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DT. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $2,165,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,966,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $326,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,967,124 shares of company stock worth $440,758,190 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.