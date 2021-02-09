Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $423,000 Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 34,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $70.78 on Tuesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $74.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.80 and its 200 day moving average is $65.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSIC. Barrington Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.27.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

