Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in IMAX were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in IMAX by 51.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in IMAX by 8.3% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in IMAX by 703.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in IMAX by 16.6% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Get IMAX alerts:

NYSE:IMAX opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. IMAX Co. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $20.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.49.

IMAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley increased their price target on IMAX from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.60 to $17.90 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. IMAX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.49.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

Featured Article: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX).

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.