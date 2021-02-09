Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,031 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NuVasive by 47.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,402,000 after purchasing an additional 361,346 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in NuVasive by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 501,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,246,000 after purchasing an additional 267,914 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 168.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,813 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after acquiring an additional 165,676 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 90.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 210,884 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 100,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 14.6% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 171,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $58.35 on Tuesday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $80.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.91 and a 200-day moving average of $51.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -265.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Several research firms recently commented on NUVA. BTIG Research lowered NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered NuVasive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.41.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

