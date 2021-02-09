Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 194.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,540,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,043,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,062,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,080,000 after acquiring an additional 255,734 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,972,000. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 255,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 148,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 27,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,058,956.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,858.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $1,008,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,248,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,341,115.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 139,669 shares of company stock valued at $5,554,474 over the last ninety days. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $54.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.45. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $54.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

