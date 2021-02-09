Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,046 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $30.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.88, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $31.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05.

OMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.35.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $146,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,094.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

