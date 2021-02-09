Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 27,770 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 76.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,770 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,862,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $6,298,215.00. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $50.31 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $59.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.71 and a 200 day moving average of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

