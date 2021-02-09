Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,637 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,889 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $67.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.30). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $96,332.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $359,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,449,667.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,002. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

