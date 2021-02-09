Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,147 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,061 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Devon Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 9.1% during the third quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DVN. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $23.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

